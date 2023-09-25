'A laser is not a toy': OPP investigate laser pointed at aircraft

Essex County OPP responded to a dangerous conditions report in Belle River Friday night after it was reported someone had been shining a laser at an airplane.

NAV Canada – Windsor International Airport control, contacted police around 8:25 p.m. Friday reporting that someone had been shining the laser at a flight passing over.

Officers made patrols in the area but a suspect was not found.

“A laser is not a toy. Aiming a laser at an aircraft can cause a major accident by, distracting the pilot creating glare that affects the pilot's vision, temporarily blinding the pilot,” police said in a news release. “Intentionally interfering with the performance of flight crew to perform their duties is also a criminal offence.”

Police are reminding the public that shining a laser pointer at any driver, whether a pilot of an aircraft or vessel or a driver of a vehicle can be extremely dangerous.

Police say the magnitude of the beam is greater at distances, despite the fact the observer may not be able to see light on the target. Just because you can’t see the focus of the beam on the target, doesn’t mean the target isn’t being hit.

If you have any information that can help identify the responsible individual(s) please contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.catchcrooks.com