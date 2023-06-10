A guilty verdict, a mother opens up, and a man charged with murder: Top 5 Windsor stories this week

Three men found guilty in the shooting death of a local woman, a mother opens up after her teenage daughter’s body was recovered by police, and a man was charged with the murder of his estranged wife.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

Superior Court of Justice shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Nov. 19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

WARNING: Graphic content

Closing arguments were completed Monday in the months-long trial of three men from the Kitchener area accused in the murder of a Windsor woman.

Tameko Vilneus, 28, Kyle Hanna, 29, and Keermaro Rolle, 26 are each charged with first degree murder in the death of Madisen Gingras, 20, who was killed on April 1, 2020 as well as attempted murder.

Crown theory:

It’s the Crown’s belief Keermaro Rolle was the one to shoot Gingras in the back of the head at point blank range.

Hanna loaded the gun used in the shooting and Vilneus’ DNA could not be excluded from a swab taken from a strap used to choke Reaume, according to the Crown’s closing statements.

Missing person poster for Sahra Bulle, 36, in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police say they have arrested a Michigan man for the murder of his estranged wife, who was reported missing last month.

Officers took Brian Aaron Marbury, 45, into custody near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel shortly after 9 p.m. on June 5.

Marbury has been charged with the first-degree murder of missing Sahra Bulle, 36, who was last seen during the evening of May 26.

OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)

Essex County OPP say concerned citizens helped a toddler who was found walking alone around 1 a.m. on County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

Members of Lakeshore OPP detachment responded to a report of a toddler walking on County Road 22 on Wednesday.

Police say the two concerned citizens were able to quickly get the toddler to a safe location away from the road and contacted police.

Gabrielle Marie Vinall, 19, has not been seen by friends or family since Jan. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Andrea North)

The body of a woman reported missing in January has been found by Windsor police and her mother is struggling with the confirmation that her daughter is gone.

Gabrielle Marie Vinall was 19 years old when she was reported missing in January 2023. For months, her mother held out hope that Vinall would one day return home. Today, her hopes are dashed.

“I just feel so empty knowing that she's no longer here,” said Andrea North, Vinall’s mother. “And I don't know how I'm supposed to carry on every day without her. She was such a big part of my life.”

On numerous occasions, North made desperate pleas to the public for help locating her missing daughter.

Madisen Gingras, 20. (Source: Brenda Gingras)

Madisen Gingras, 20, was shot to death on April 1, 2020.

Her boyfriend, Jacob Reaume was also shot but survived his injuries.

After a trial that lasted 17 weeks and four days of deliberating, the jury of 12 people returned early Friday afternoon with their guilty verdicts for three men.

“I'm very happy with the verdict today,” said Brenda Gingras, Madisen’s mother. “They deserve to be punished for what they did. You know, what they did to her that night. It was horrifying.”