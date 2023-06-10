A guilty verdict, a mother opens up, and a man charged with murder: Top 5 Windsor stories this week
Three men found guilty in the shooting death of a local woman, a mother opens up after her teenage daughter’s body was recovered by police, and a man was charged with the murder of his estranged wife.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
'The bullets in that car hit their targets' Windsor murder trial nears completion after more than three months
Superior Court of Justice shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Nov. 19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WARNING: Graphic content
Closing arguments were completed Monday in the months-long trial of three men from the Kitchener area accused in the murder of a Windsor woman.
Tameko Vilneus, 28, Kyle Hanna, 29, and Keermaro Rolle, 26 are each charged with first degree murder in the death of Madisen Gingras, 20, who was killed on April 1, 2020 as well as attempted murder.
Crown theory:
It’s the Crown’s belief Keermaro Rolle was the one to shoot Gingras in the back of the head at point blank range.
Hanna loaded the gun used in the shooting and Vilneus’ DNA could not be excluded from a swab taken from a strap used to choke Reaume, according to the Crown’s closing statements.
Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder of missing woman
Missing person poster for Sahra Bulle, 36, in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor police say they have arrested a Michigan man for the murder of his estranged wife, who was reported missing last month.
Officers took Brian Aaron Marbury, 45, into custody near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel shortly after 9 p.m. on June 5.
Marbury has been charged with the first-degree murder of missing Sahra Bulle, 36, who was last seen during the evening of May 26.
Toddler found walking alone on County Road 22 in Lakeshore
OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)
Essex County OPP say concerned citizens helped a toddler who was found walking alone around 1 a.m. on County Road 22 in Lakeshore.
Members of Lakeshore OPP detachment responded to a report of a toddler walking on County Road 22 on Wednesday.
Police say the two concerned citizens were able to quickly get the toddler to a safe location away from the road and contacted police.
'I just feel so empty': Mother opens up after teenaged daughter’s body recovered by police
Gabrielle Marie Vinall, 19, has not been seen by friends or family since Jan. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Andrea North)
The body of a woman reported missing in January has been found by Windsor police and her mother is struggling with the confirmation that her daughter is gone.
Gabrielle Marie Vinall was 19 years old when she was reported missing in January 2023. For months, her mother held out hope that Vinall would one day return home. Today, her hopes are dashed.
“I just feel so empty knowing that she's no longer here,” said Andrea North, Vinall’s mother. “And I don't know how I'm supposed to carry on every day without her. She was such a big part of my life.”
On numerous occasions, North made desperate pleas to the public for help locating her missing daughter.
'It’s not gonna bring my daughter back': Jury hands three men guilty verdicts in death of Windsor woman
Madisen Gingras, 20. (Source: Brenda Gingras)
Madisen Gingras, 20, was shot to death on April 1, 2020.
Her boyfriend, Jacob Reaume was also shot but survived his injuries.
After a trial that lasted 17 weeks and four days of deliberating, the jury of 12 people returned early Friday afternoon with their guilty verdicts for three men.
“I'm very happy with the verdict today,” said Brenda Gingras, Madisen’s mother. “They deserve to be punished for what they did. You know, what they did to her that night. It was horrifying.”
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves U.K. politics reeling
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson left chaos in his wake Saturday after quitting Parliament with a blast at fellow lawmakers he accused of ousting him in a 'witch hunt.'
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
