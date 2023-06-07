Toddler found walking alone on County Road 22 in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP say concerned citizens helped a toddler who was found walking alone around 1 a.m. on County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

Members of Lakeshore OPP detachment responded to a report of a toddler walking on County Road 22 on Wednesday.

Police say the two concerned citizens were able to quickly get the toddler to a safe location away from the road and contacted police.

The toddler was returned home, and police spoke with the family and educated them on a safety plan for the toddler. The child was not injured.

Officers want to remind parents that it is their responsibility to care for, and to ensure the safety of, their children at all times.