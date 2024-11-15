OPP seeking suspects in Leamington arson investigation

Leamington OPP are seeking suspects in an arson investigation.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, emergency services were called to a fire in the 200 block of Talbot Street East in Leamington.

Police said it was determined one or more unidentified suspects got into the building and allegedly damaged the inside and set a piece of furniture on fire.

Investigators said one or more of the suspects could have been injured and could have cuts on their hands or arms as a result.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or left online.

No pictures have been released by police.