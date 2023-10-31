A chilly Halloween forecast in Windsor-Essex

There's a chance of flurries for trick-or-treaters in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday evening.

Increasing cloud cover during the day comes with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a wind chill of minus 6 in the morning.

As candy gathering hours approach, the sky remains cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of minus 2.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 2.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.