A chilly Halloween forecast in Windsor-Essex

    There's a chance of flurries for trick-or-treaters in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday evening.

    Increasing cloud cover during the day comes with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a wind chill of minus 6 in the morning.

    As candy gathering hours approach, the sky remains cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of minus 2.

    Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

    Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 2.

    Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

