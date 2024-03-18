911 call in Chatham-Kent turns out to be TikTok challenge
A TikTok challenge led to a call to police in Chatham-Kent.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officer responded to Tweedsmuir Avenue after getting a 911 call for a person screaming for help from a moving vehicle.
After finding the vehicle, police confirmed there was no actual need for help and the people in the vehicle were recording a TikTok Challenge.
The call has led police to emphasize the importance of exercising caution and responsibility when participating in challenges that may disrupt public order, incite panic, or prompt unnecessary contact with emergency services.
These types of challenges not only impose significant stress and concern on individuals who witness them, but they also divert emergency resources that could otherwise be utilized for genuine emergencies.
Kitchener
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo
After thousands of students made their way to a large unsanctioned party on Marshall Street Saturday afternoon, Sunday was mostly silent.
Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation
The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.
London
'Situation unfounded' in Exeter after two days of police activity
Just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OPP with the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Canine, OPP Crisis Negotiators and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), were sent to an address on Main Street South in Exeter for the report of a possible hostage situation.
Highbury Ave construction to cost $23M in St. Thomas
When the Volkswagen EV battery factory was award to the city of St. Thomas, Ont. one of the main project components was widening Highbury Avenue to four lanes.
VIDEO Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
Barrie
Body of missing 16-year-old discovered in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after locating the body Sunday afternoon.
Online marketplaces rife with scammers
During Fraud Prevention Month, police are warning online buyers to be wary of scams.
Simcoe County opens three measles immunization clinics
For the next three days, measles vaccination clinics will be open across Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
Sault Ste. Marie
Elliot Lake launches second community egg fundraiser just in time for Easter
The Harvest Kitchen and Elliot Lake Intermediate School have teamed up again to sell eggs to raise funds to support food security in their community.
Creator of transgender flag shares her story during Sault visit
A nationwide tour heralding the importance of visibility among the transgender community kicked off last week in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
Ottawa's historic Chinatown faces growing pains as residents see neighbourhood changing
One of Ottawa’s oldest neighborhoods is grappling with its future, as it sees an increase in vacant businesses and changes to the community.
-
BREAKING 2,700 residents without power in Centretown: Hydro Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says a large part of Centretown is experiencing a power outage on Monday morning.
Ottawa police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
The Ottawa Police Service is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Ottawa.
Toronto
Vaughan to consider bylaw that prohibits protests within 100 metres of places of worship
Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca is calling on the city to approve a bylaw that would prohibit protests outside places of worship, schools, and child-care facilities that “incite hatred, intolerance and violence.”
Jury selection set to start today in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.
Bears are coming out of hibernation early in Ontario due to mild temperatures. What does this mean?
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
Montreal
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
Temperatures in Montreal set to drop for the arrival of spring
After a mild start to the month of March, temperatures are expected to drop for the arrival of spring.
Former PQ minister turns back on politics, records jazz album
A former minister with the PQ says his time in politics is over, and he's ready to focus on his first love: the arts.
Winnipeg
Unplanned shutdown of Imperial pipeline affects delivery of fuel to Winnipeg
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship
Kadriana and Colton Lott are set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
Calgary
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Shawnessy
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in Shawnessy Sunday night.
Lawyers to provide an update on a Calgary teacher's sexual assault lawsuit
Lawyers are expected to file a renewed lawsuit against the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) over a teacher who sexually assaulted students over a 16-year period.
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
Edmonton
Alberta, B.C. and Yukon break daily temperature records
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon.
Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS
Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
Higher gas prices: Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3 per cent last month
Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
Vancouver
Dozens of temperature records broken across B.C., days before the start of spring
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Sunday as parts of the province saw their warmest weekend of the year so far.
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
Atlantic
Man’s death investigated as homicide, two men charged with second-degree murder: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
Girl, 17, dies after two-vehicle crash in northeastern New Brunswick
Police in New Brunswick say a teenaged girl has died after a two-vehicle crash in Saint-Irénée Friday evening.
Strike averted at NSCC, classes continue Monday
A strike that was set to begin Monday at Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) has been averted.
N.L.
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.