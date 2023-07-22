53 tickets issued during South Windsor traffic blitz

The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 53 traffic tickets during a two-day blitz in South Windsor.

An enforcement campaign was held Thursday and Friday at and around the intersection of Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

On Thursday, 20 tickets were issued. One person was charged with stunt driving, and had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Friday morning, officers issued 32 tickets “for a variety of violations.”