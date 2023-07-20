Two-day traffic blitz underway on Dougall Avenue

Windsor police are targeting another dangerous intersection in the city.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will be at the intersection of Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard to enforce traffic stops on Thursday and Friday.

It has been deemed one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. Police have been conducting targeted enforcement at the intersections throughout the summer.

On May 9, police released a list of the Top 10 intersections with the highest number of reported crashes:

1. 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

2. E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

3. 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

4. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

5. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

6. Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

7. Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

8. E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

9. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

10. Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.