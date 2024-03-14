WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business

    LaSalle police are looking to identify the person seen in the photo in relation to a theft of fragrances. March 9, 2024.
    Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels.

    The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.

    The suspect is described as a white man with a short beard, short dark hair, medium build and approximately 5'5" to 5'7" tall.

    According to police, the man walked into the store and picked up a package of paper towels before he was seen filling his jacket with about $500 worth of various fragrances.

    He ran from the store and was then seen driving a newer model Cadillac SUV on Normandy Street.

    At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey sweat pants, a dark grey winter jacket and red shoes.

    Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

