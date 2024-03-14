$500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business
Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels.
The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.
The suspect is described as a white man with a short beard, short dark hair, medium build and approximately 5'5" to 5'7" tall.
According to police, the man walked into the store and picked up a package of paper towels before he was seen filling his jacket with about $500 worth of various fragrances.
He ran from the store and was then seen driving a newer model Cadillac SUV on Normandy Street.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey sweat pants, a dark grey winter jacket and red shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
BREAKING Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw has rolled out its new self-checkout receipt scanner at one location in the Toronto area.
See Canada Post's latest stamp, including what it looks like under black light
The upcoming total solar eclipse is the subject of Canada Post’s latest commemorative stamp.
As U.S. considers TikTok ban, Canada reveals national security review was quietly ordered months ago
The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.