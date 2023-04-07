46-year-old man arrested on outstanding immigration warrant during traffic stop

A man is currently in custody of the Canada Border Services Agency after police in Chatham-Kent arrested him on an outstanding immigration warrant on Thursday.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Talbot Road East in Wheatley, Ont.

Through the course of an investigation, police learned the driver of the vehicle was subject to an outstanding immigration warrant.

Police said the 46-year-old man was later arrested on the warrant and was transported to police headquarters, where custody was then transferred over to the Canadian Border Services Agency.