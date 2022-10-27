3D printed homes showcased in Windsor-Essex

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is showcasing their newly completed 3D printed homes.

Construction on the first ever 3D printed four-unit build for residential use in Canada began last spring in Leamington and was the largest build of it’s kind in North America according to habitat officials.

Keys will be presented to partners at The Bridge Youth Resource Centre on Sherk Street Thursday morning.

Officials say they utilized 3D printing technology as part of an accessible, net zero ready, four-plex design, noting the homes will be used by The Bridge to provide access to attainable housing for singles and couples in Leamington.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex also partnered with the University of Windsor on the project to learn more about how the technology could possibly reduce construction time and cost, over time. With the largest structural engineering lab in the country, the University of Windsor has been conducting load testing, thermal testing, researching new materials and more.

The unique build was funded through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Innovation Fund that allowed months of research that lead to the construction of homes that achieved building code compliance.

Habitat officials reiterate there is a growing need for affordable housing but say access to decent and affordable housing remains out of reach for too many people, believing 3D printing could be a game-changing solution to the current housing crisis.