WINDSOR, ONT. -- A cohort of students has been dismissed from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard due to two positive COVID-19 cases there.

One class includes 20 students, while an additional group of 18 from a bus cohort were also dismissed.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board learned of the cases over the weekend and have told the affected students not to attend school Monday.

According to the WECDSB website, the River Canard school now has three active student cases of the virus.

The health unit is contacting any individuals including staff and students who may have been affected and will provide directions for them to follow.

The board has sent a voice message out to the school community letting them know if they have not been contacted by the health unit they were not identified as close contacts and their children can continue to attend school as usual.

Parents have been advised to continue to monitor their children of symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are sick.