$35-million manufacturing investment announced in Windsor

The Ontario government is announcing a $35-million investment to build a new manufacturing facility in Windsor, specializing in battery insulation panels and cell sheets for electric vehicles.

The investment is at Bobaek America Inc., a Korean EV parts manufacturer.

Bobaek’s investment marks the company’s first entry into the North American EV supply chain and will create 144 new jobs in the region.

“Our government continues to build up Ontario’s auto and manufacturing sectors by creating the right conditions to attract multi-national companies,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “With support from the province’s Regional Development Program, Bobaek’s investment will serve as a critical link in building our end-to-end EV and battery supply chain, affirming Ontario’s position as a leader in building the cars of the future.’

The new, 71,000-square foot manufacturing facility, expected to open in June 2024, will include state-of-the-art equipment to produce the insulation panels and cell sheets needed for EV batteries, including pressure moulding and sensor cutting machines, tape assembly, silicon pad cutting and packing automation lines, and 3D measuring equipment.

As part of this investment, the government is providing $1.5 million in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“We are pleased to announce that Bobaek is establishing its first North American manufacturing hub in Windsor, Ontario,” said Mr. Dongjo Seo, president of Bobaek C and S headquarters. “The plant’s output should be able to cover the entire North American market. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the individuals who have provided much assistance in enabling us to settle in Windsor.”

Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex, said it’s a positive announcement for Windsor-Essex.

“Bobaek’s investment in Windsor-Essex as their first entry into the North American EV supply chain further solidifies our position as global leader in manufacturing and next generation vehicle production. This investment adds to the region’s continued growth and economic prosperity and we are thrilled that Bobaek will play a major role within our automotive ecosystem,” said MacKenzie.

Through the Regional Development Program, Ontario is investing $140 million to help companies like Bobaek establish and grow their operations within the province. To date, Ontario has provided more than $120 million to support more than 100 projects through the program, leveraging more than $1.2 billion in new investments and helping to create more than 2,300 jobs in the province.