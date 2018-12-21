

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car at Banwell and Tecumseh roads.

Officers responded to the intersection for report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Tuesday around 9:30 am.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.

The collision remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.