Police seeking witnesses after woman struck by car in east Windsor
Emergency crews were called to the crash around 9:30 a.m. in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Windsor police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car at Banwell and Tecumseh roads.
Officers responded to the intersection for report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Tuesday around 9:30 am.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.
The collision remains under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.