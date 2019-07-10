

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle is joining the City of Windsor in asking for a watercraft ban near the shoreline.

The city initially discussed the idea of a ‘no wake zone’ on the Detroit River but instead agreed Tuesday to ask for a ban on motorized boats and watercraft within 30 meters from the shore.

That would help stop waves from crashing into the shoreline and onto properties along Riverside Drive.

LaSalle mayor Marc Bondy tells CTV News it’s a necessary step.

“We're at record high levels since 1986 and possibly getting worse into August,” says Bondy. “So what we're asking from everybody is be mindful of your neighbours and friends and people you don't even know along the waterfront every time the wake hits that property it's causing more damage.”

Docking is the only exception to this 30-meter rule and a no wake zone remain in effect for the waters between Peche Island and Lakeview Marina.

City officials met with the Harbour Master, the RCMP, the OPP, Windsor police and LaSalle police on Tuesday to discuss the idea.

The request will now go to the Ministry of Transportation, and be implemented as soon as possible.

The 30-metre watercraft ban from shore would stretch from Windsor to Amherstburg, covering the Detroit River from Lake St. Clair to Lake Erie.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens expects this to be an issue until water levels drop in late August.

Dilkens adds a 'no wake zone' remains in place between Peche Island and Lakeview Marina but residents may not know it since high water levels have damaged the signs.

He expects the signs to be replaced this week.