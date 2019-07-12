

There is now a motorized watercraft ban along the Windsor shoreline of the Detroit River.

The Windsor Port Authority has authorized a temporary 30-day buffer zone for all motorized boats and jet ski's.

It means any watercraft with a motor must remain 30 metres from shore, effective immediately.

The Port Authority discussed the issue with city officials this week as well as Windsor Police, LaSalle Police, the OPP and the RCMP.

The ban would help stop waves from crashing into the shoreline and onto properties along Riverside Drive.

Docking is the only exception to this 30-meter rule and a no wake zone remain in effect for the waters between Peche Island and Lakeview Marina.

