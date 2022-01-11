27-year-old worker dies after incident at Leamington greenhouse: OPP

Windsor, Ont. -

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 27-year-old worker died in an incident at a greenhouse in Leamington.

Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a workplace incident on Mersea Road 8 at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

OPP say investigation has determined a 27-year-old individual was working on a greenhouse when they fell to the ground sustaining serious injuries.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Ministry of Labour was contacted.