

CTV Windsor





Windsor firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Zalev Scrap Yard.

Officials say there are two large vegetation fires on the property and a fire in a scrap building.

Firefighters were called to the facility at 100 Grand Marais Road East on Wednesday afternoon.

Zalev Brothers Co. is a location of Ferrous Processing and Trading in Windsor that features a certified public scale for ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals, according to their website.

.