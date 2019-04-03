Firefighters called to Zalev Scrap Yard blaze
Windsor firefighters are on scene of a fire at Zalev Scrap Yard in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 2:18PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Windsor firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Zalev Scrap Yard.
Officials say there are two large vegetation fires on the property and a fire in a scrap building.
Firefighters were called to the facility at 100 Grand Marais Road East on Wednesday afternoon.
Zalev Brothers Co. is a location of Ferrous Processing and Trading in Windsor that features a certified public scale for ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals, according to their website.
.