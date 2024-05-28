WINDSOR
    Two youths arrested for assault with a pellet gun

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
    Chatham-Kent police say two teen boys have been charged with assaulting another youth.

    At 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, police began investigating an assault that had occurred on Saturday on King Street in Chatham.

    The investigation revealed a Chatham youth had been assaulted by other youths physically and with a pellet gun.

    On Monday, two youths were arrested and released with conditions and a future court date of June 24.

    The 14-year-old and the 16-year-old Chatham male youths were charged with aggravated assault.

