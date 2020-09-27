WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man was arrested Saturday for drug related charges after an off-duty Chatham-Kent police officer spotted the man who was wanted on several warrants.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. the officer saw the man inside a business on Keil Drive in Chatham. The man as then followed to another nearby business where additional officers arrived and arrested him.

Upon his arrest, police say he was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl.

Also during the search, the man was in possession of stolen property from the business he had just attended.

The 50-year-old man was transported the police station where he was held pending a bail hearing.