26 people arrested in blitz on Glengarry Ave

Windsor police arrested 26 people over three days as part of another initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

Members of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) made the arrests in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue on Sept. 12, 13, and 14. In total, officers laid 48 charges and executed 10 outstanding arrest warrants.

Charges included assault with a weapon (two counts), assault, break and enter, theft under $5,000 (six counts), possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with a court release order (seven counts), and failure to comply with conditions of probation (seven counts).

“Conducted in response to ongoing concerns from residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, this initiative aims to make the Glengarry neighbourhood a safer place to live and visit,” said police in a news release.

As part of this initiative, the Windsor Police Service has partnered with Family Services Windsor-Essex and the Canadian Mental Health Association to establish an office space directly inside the apartment complex at 333 Glengarry Ave. The POP Unit, City Centre Patrol, Nurse Police Team, and Crisis Response Team operate out of this space to support our health and human services partners in responding more effectively to situations involving mental health, substance abuse, and social disorder.

In an earlier blitz in August, the POP Unit arrested 24 people over a two-day period in August.