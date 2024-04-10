252 charges handed out in Essex County OPP Easter weekend traffic blitz

Essex County OPP officers had a busy Easter long weekend on the road that resulted in 252 charges for drivers.

Police participated in the province-wide seatbelt campaign and say they worked around the clock to keep the motoring public safe.

Officers responded to 17 motor vehicle collisions over the weekend in Essex County resulting in property damage or minor injuries.

Over the four-day campaign, Essex County OPP officers laid 13 seatbelt charges against drivers and passengers who placed themselves and all other occupants in their vehicle at risk.

Officers say aggressive drivers posed a significant threat on roads, with 132 speeding charges, one distracted driving and four stunt/racing charges laid.

Nine impaired driving and other various traffic charges were among the 252 charges laid by Essex County OPP officers over the weekend. Officers also issued 164 warnings during the campaign.

OPP officers are thanking all drivers and other road users who contributed to safe highways and roads over the busy long weekend.

Even when there isn’t a specific initiative, the OPP conducts traffic enforcement every day of the year and remains committed to saving lives on Ontario roads, waterways, and trails.

The OPP Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign ran March 29 - April 1.