WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 22-year-old charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest: Police

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    The Windsor police have charged a 22-year-old man with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest following an incident on Friday morning.

    Just before noon, police were called to a fight in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

    Police said they learned a man was behaving erratically, assaulted a stranger, and allegedly threw a chair at a vehicle.

    The suspect was found on Wyandotte Street East and Aylmer Avenue.

    “As [police] attempted to place the man under arrest, he became combative and struck an officer in the face,” said police in a news release. “A brief chase ensued until officers were able to arrest the suspect.”

    No injuries to police or the suspect were reported.

    The man is now facing charges for assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and mischief under $5,000.

