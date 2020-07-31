WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Since March, the region has had 2,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1443 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 11 new cases are in the community, seven cases are in the agri-farm sector, and three are still under investigation.

Thirteen people are in the hospital.

There are 12 Windsor-Essex workplaces experiencing outbreaks - six agricultural facilities in Kingsville and Leamington, five manufacturing facilities in Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh and Kingsville and one construction company in Leamington.

There are currently three long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lakes and Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Chartwell in Leamington.

There have been 71 people who have died in the region related to the virus. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

