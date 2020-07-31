WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says an employee at a Windsor restaurant tested positive for COVID-19 and worked while infectious for two days.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it took place at Chuck’s Roadhouse on Tecumseh Road East.

Ahmed says an employee worked while being infectious on July 24 and July 25.

“What we know from our initial contact with the case, is the case was working while the case was infectious, but taking all of the right precautions,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says as far as they know, the employee was following proper protocols, including wearing a mask and keeping a physical distance.

“It would be a low-risk contact,” says Ahmed. “It’s not a reflection at all of the business itself.”

The health unit is not releasing details about the employee or what job they were working. Ahmed says the reason they are informing the public, is due to possible exposure.

“There was possible interaction with the public and that’s why we are reporting it,” says Ahmed. “If there was no interaction with anyone, we may not even be reporting it.”

Ahmed says they believe the employee didn’t knowingly work while infected.

Ahmed says patrons who went to the restaurant on those days will be notified, based on the register from the business.

“We would like to make sure everyone is aware and monitors for symptoms,” says Ahmed.

Anyone who experiences any symptoms related to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.