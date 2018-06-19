

CTV Windsor





Windsor Corporate Challenge organizers are proud to announce they raised over $190,000 to support the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Over 70 local companies with more than 1,000 team members and volunteers attended the seventh annual challenge.

These coworkers challenged one another to act as one, promoting togetherness, and removing workplace barriers while doing different activities.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation will be allocating all funds donated towards their mission to improve treatment, care, quality of life, and awareness of patients diagnosed with childhood rhabdomyosarcoma and other childhood cancers.

Since its inception, the Windsor Corporate Challenge is thrilled to announce that over $905,000 raised for Windsor-based charities with a focus on children, women, and families.

“When we announced this year’s charity, we set a goal to fundraise over $100,000.00 for the Fight Like Mason Foundation and with the passion and dedication of our teams, we have far surpassed this goal” says Meighen Nehme, founder of Windsor Corporate Challenge and president and CEO of The Job Shoppe.

“We believe strongly in this charity and know that this donation will enhance the lives of children within our community.”

The Green Shield Run GSC team was the overall winner of the 2018 Windsor Corporate Challenge.

The top fundraising teams included Valiant with $22,244.25 raised, Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital with $11,260.90, TD Bank with $10,301.00, AP Plasman with $7,752.80, Ground Effects with $6,710.70, Spencer//Butcher Group with $6,509.00 and Wolverine Freight with $5,178.40 respectfully.

The top individual fundraisers included Hunter Riseberry with $5,414, Mark Bolton with $5,360 and Audrey Aberes-Jouni with $4,344.75.

The Young and The Rest of Us from Caesars Windsor were the winners of the Team Spirit Award and Jordyn Thompson was the MVV - Most Valuable Volunteer.

“You all have made a lasting impression on our hearts and I know that Mason is giving the two biggest thumbs up ever,” says Chantelle Bacon, president of the Fight Like Mason Foundation and Mason’s Mom We will put these funds to good use and bring smiles and hope to many children and their families.”