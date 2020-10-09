WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first collaborative project involving three agencies to help the LGBTQ2S+ community is expected to support young people in Windsor and Essex.

Representatives from Windsor Pride Community in collaboration with Windsor-Essex Pride Fest and Family Services Windsor Essex were hand to help launch Qlink.

The service provides programming and supports prioritizing the needs and the wellbeing of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and 2 Spirit youth who are 12 to 29 years of age.

“The idea behind Qlink is to prioritize the needs of LGBTQ2S+ youth and their families through increased access to mental health programs, services, and supports that strive to improve emotional and social strengths among LGBTQ+ youth,” said Jessica McCulloch, board member of Windsor Pride Community.

Nearly $715,000 in funding over the next three years is coming from the Provincial Trillium Foundation.

“This investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation will provide much needed funding so that LGBTQ2S+ youth ages 12-29 in Windsor-Essex have access to programming that will provide important supports and programs,” said MPP Lisa Gretzky.

A collaborative with a plaque to mark the funding and new programming as a result of receiving a grant from the Foundation in August 2020 was presented during a Friday morning news conference.

For more information on the program people can search www.qlinkwe.ca online.