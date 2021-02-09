Advertisement
2 more deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths and 19 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
One person who died was in long-term care - a man in his 80s. A woman in her 90s from the community also died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 345 people.
As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,393 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,734 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 5 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 are related to outbreaks
- 4 are considered community acquired
- 7 are still under investigation
WECHU says 314 cases are considered active. There are 53 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.
There are 24 outbreaks in the region, including 10 at LTC and retirement homes, 9 at workplaces, one community outbreak and four hospital outbreaks.