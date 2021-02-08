Advertisement
40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,374 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,643 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 19 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 are related to outbreaks
- 4 are considered community acquired
- 14 are still under investigation
WECHU says 388 cases are considered active. There are 51 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 10 people are in the ICU.
There were no additional deaths on Monday. The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 343 people.
There are 27 outbreaks in the region, including 12 at LTC and retirement homes, 11 at workplaces, and four hospital outbreaks.