2 charged with impaired driving after collisions in Tecumseh and Leamington

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)
Essex County OPP officers in Tecumseh and Leamington have charged two people with impaired driving following separate collisions.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, Leamington OPP responded to a crash on Sherk Street near Pulford Road.

Police found a vehicle had hit another vehicle and a fence. No injuries were reported.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Early the next day, around 12:10 a.m., Tecumseh OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Riverside Drive at Manning Road.

A 46-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

