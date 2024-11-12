2 charged with impaired driving after collisions in Tecumseh and Leamington

Essex County OPP officers in Tecumseh and Leamington have charged two people with impaired driving following separate collisions.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, Leamington OPP responded to a crash on Sherk Street near Pulford Road.

Police found a vehicle had hit another vehicle and a fence. No injuries were reported.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Early the next day, around 12:10 a.m., Tecumseh OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Riverside Drive at Manning Road.

A 46-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.