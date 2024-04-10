WINDSOR
    • $18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home

    Officers seized 101 grams of cocaine, 165 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging materials. (Source: Windsor police) Officers seized 101 grams of cocaine, 165 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging materials. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.

    Last month, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a male suspect believed to be trafficking drugs out of an east Windsor residence.

    Investigators applied for and were granted a Controlled Drug and Substance Act warrant to search two residences and a vehicle.

    In total, officers seized 101 grams of cocaine, 165 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging materials.

    On Tuesday, officers arrested the suspect was arrested after a vehicle stop in the area of Drouillard Road and Welpton Street. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

