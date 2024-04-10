$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home

Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.

Last month, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a male suspect believed to be trafficking drugs out of an east Windsor residence.

Investigators applied for and were granted a Controlled Drug and Substance Act warrant to search two residences and a vehicle.

In total, officers seized 101 grams of cocaine, 165 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging materials.

On Tuesday, officers arrested the suspect was arrested after a vehicle stop in the area of Drouillard Road and Welpton Street. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.