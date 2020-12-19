WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 171 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

This is the sixth triple-digit day in a row for in the region. The health unit reported a record-high 243 new cases on Friday. The previous single-day high was 195 on Monday.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

22 cases are outbreak related

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

140 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,617 confirmed cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic, including 4,514 people who have recovered.

The WECHU says there are 1,008 active cases. There are now 74 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 14 in the ICU.

There are 30 outbreaks in the region, another retirement home and school have experienced outbreaks since Friday.

11 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

11 workplace outbreaks, including six in the agri-farm sector in Leamington and Kingsville

3 community outbreaks

3 school outbreaks

2 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 95. Fifty-nine deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.