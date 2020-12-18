WINDSOR, ONT. -- L’Essor Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh is the latest school to have a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex.

On Friday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) declared the outbreak within a cohort at the school.

"It is essential for the students to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms every day," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, in a news release. "If you have any symptoms, go get tested."

The WECHU reports at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single classroom.

The class had already been dismissed last week as a precaution according to the health unit with the entire class asked to isolate for 14 days and to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

According to the WECHU, the entire class cohort is considered high-risk for COVID-19 exposure and the health unit is working with le Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence to manage the outbreak.

All other students and staff within the school are considered low-risk for COVID-19 exposure; however, individuals are still advised to self-monitor for symptoms and to contact a health provider or an assessment centre if symptoms develop.

In the news release, it’s noted further details about the cases or number of close contacts at the school will not be reported due to privacy concerns.

WECHU Recommendations

Maintain a 2 metre distance from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly and often.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.|

Use a medical or non-medical mask (e.g, cloth) in public settings.

Cover mouth & nose with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home and do not go to work or school if you are sick.

Parents and Guardians as well as staff with questions are asked to contact the WECHU Healthy Schools department by phone at 519-258-2146 ext. 1555.