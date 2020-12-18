WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario is distributing additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 17 more hospital sites over the next two weeks, including Windsor Regional Hospital.

The province released the locations on Friday, selecting areas with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Windsor Regional Hospital are coordinating efforts to plan the rollout of initial, limited vaccinations for the COVID-19 virus starting next week.

This is a developing story. More coming.