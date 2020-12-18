WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the region and one new death.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.She was a member of the community.

WECHU says there are 243 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.

“Consistently reporting triple-digit cases, it’s unimaginable,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

This is the fifth triple-digit day in a row for in the region. The previous single-day high was 195 on Monday.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

  • 31 cases are outbreak related
  • 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 207 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,446 confirmed cases of the virus, including 4337 people who have recovered.

The per cent positivity rate is five per cent in Windsor-Essex, that is second highest in the province behind Peel Region.

Per cent positivity rate

The health unit says there are 1,014 active cases. Sixty-six people are in the hospital with confirmed cases and 14 are in the ICU. In Windsor, there are also 71 patients in the hospital with suspected COVID-19, but are waiting for results.

“Things continue to get worse for our healthcare system,” says Ahmed.

There are 28 outbreaks in the region.

  • 10 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes
  • 11 workplace outbreaks, including six in the agri-farm sector in Leamington and Kingsville
  • 3 community outbreaks
  • 2 school outbreaks
  • 2 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 95. Fifty-nine deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.