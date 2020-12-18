Advertisement
Record-high 243 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the region and one new death.
The person who died was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.She was a member of the community.
WECHU says there are 243 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.
“Consistently reporting triple-digit cases, it’s unimaginable,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.
This is the fifth triple-digit day in a row for in the region. The previous single-day high was 195 on Monday.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 31 cases are outbreak related
- 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 207 cases are still under investigation
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,446 confirmed cases of the virus, including 4337 people who have recovered.
The per cent positivity rate is five per cent in Windsor-Essex, that is second highest in the province behind Peel Region.
The health unit says there are 1,014 active cases. Sixty-six people are in the hospital with confirmed cases and 14 are in the ICU. In Windsor, there are also 71 patients in the hospital with suspected COVID-19, but are waiting for results.
“Things continue to get worse for our healthcare system,” says Ahmed.
There are 28 outbreaks in the region.
- 10 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes
- 11 workplace outbreaks, including six in the agri-farm sector in Leamington and Kingsville
- 3 community outbreaks
- 2 school outbreaks
- 2 hospital outbreaks
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 95. Fifty-nine deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.