WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the region and one new death.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.She was a member of the community.

WECHU says there are 243 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.

“Consistently reporting triple-digit cases, it’s unimaginable,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

This is the fifth triple-digit day in a row for in the region. The previous single-day high was 195 on Monday.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

31 cases are outbreak related

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

207 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,446 confirmed cases of the virus, including 4337 people who have recovered.

The per cent positivity rate is five per cent in Windsor-Essex, that is second highest in the province behind Peel Region.

The health unit says there are 1,014 active cases. Sixty-six people are in the hospital with confirmed cases and 14 are in the ICU. In Windsor, there are also 71 patients in the hospital with suspected COVID-19, but are waiting for results.

“Things continue to get worse for our healthcare system,” says Ahmed.

There are 28 outbreaks in the region.

10 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

11 workplace outbreaks, including six in the agri-farm sector in Leamington and Kingsville

3 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

2 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 95. Fifty-nine deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.