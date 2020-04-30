WINDSOR, ONT. -- Greenhill Produce is working alongside public health officials in Chatham-Kent to contain a major COVID-19 outbreak amongst its migrant workers.

According to the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit, there are now 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the greenhouse facility.

The health unit says all individuals who have tested positive or had symptoms is in isolation.

In a statement released Wednesday, Greenhill Produce says safety precautions they’re taking include requiring employees to wear gloves and masks at all times, implanting a strict sanitation process to be performed twice a day and putting up physical barriers where needed.

They ensure no workers will lose their jobs and all employees will continue to be paid. Costs for supplies, groceries and medication will be paid for by the company.