150 years of the Municipality of Leamington is being marked with an upcoming tribute concert - on Saturday, August 17, at 7:00 PM, music fans are invited to the SUNSET Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park to see a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band perform, alongside John Fogerty and the Mystic Highway tribute band.

Leamington native Justin Latam will open the evening for an unforgettable night of music – which will feature everything from vintage instruments, to authentic attire and obviously a beautiful venue to celebrate in.

“The Municipality of Leamington is excited to bring our community together for this special celebration of music and heritage, said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “The MusicOnthe42 concert series has been a wonderful way to showcase Leamington's vibrant culture and beautiful waterfront, and this tribute to CCR and John Fogerty is sure to be a highlight of the summer.”

The concert is completely free, and LT-Go on-demand transit will be running until 11:00 p.m., so don’t miss out on this celebration.