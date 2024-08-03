WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 150 years of the Municipality of Leamington is being marked with an upcoming tribute concert

    080224_Leamington 150
    Share

    150 years of the Municipality of Leamington is being marked with an upcoming tribute concert - on Saturday, August 17, at 7:00 PM, music fans are invited to the SUNSET Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park to see a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band perform, alongside John Fogerty and the Mystic Highway tribute band.

    Leamington native Justin Latam will open the evening for an unforgettable night of music – which will feature everything from vintage instruments, to authentic attire and obviously a beautiful venue to celebrate in.

    “The Municipality of Leamington is excited to bring our community together for this special celebration of music and heritage, said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “The MusicOnthe42 concert series has been a wonderful way to showcase Leamington's vibrant culture and beautiful waterfront, and this tribute to CCR and John Fogerty is sure to be a highlight of the summer.”

    The concert is completely free, and LT-Go on-demand transit will be running until 11:00 p.m., so don’t miss out on this celebration.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin on Friday.

    Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved

    A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News