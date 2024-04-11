$125-million manufacturing boost to create 153 new jobs

The Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector is getting a $125-million boost and 153 new jobs with the expansion of four companies.

This includes a $60 million investment from DS Actimo Canada, to build a new facility to manufacture components for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

“Windsor and Leamington have a proud history of manufacturing excellence, and thanks to continued investment in the region, we are confident that our targeted approach to fostering stability and growth across our economy is working,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “As we position Ontario as one of the best jurisdictions in the world for companies to invest and grow, our government is proud to support local businesses as they expand and create new jobs in communities across the province.”

In support of these four new investments, Ontario is providing the companies with nearly $12 million in investments through the province’s Regional Development Program.

The recipients are:

DS Actimo Canada (formerly DS C&K Inc.), a subsidiary of South Korea-based DSEV, is investing over $60 million to build a 107,000 square-foot facility in Windsor, marking the company’s first manufacturing plant in North America. The plant will manufacture battery cell module cases with wiring components for EV batteries, including those to be produced at NextStar Energy Inc.’s $5 billion EV battery manufacturing plant. The project is supported by $5 million in funding through the RDP and will create 96 new jobs.

"Our new facility in Windsor represents our expansion into the North American marketplace for our production of components for EV batteries," said Chunbok Choi, CEO, DS Actimo Canada.

Kautex Textron is a plastic fuel tank manufacturer in Windsor serving the automotive industry, and is the only plastic fuel tank manufacturer in Canada. With an investment of almost $23 million, the company is building a new battery skid plate manufacturing facility to produce battery casings for EVs using advanced composite materials. The project is supported by $1.5 million in funding through the RDP and will create 12 new jobs.

"The grant we received from the Ontario government allowed us to build an entirely new line for our newest product, Pentatonic Underbody Protection. We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand and succeed within the Windsor, Ontario community," said Eric Cardinali, COO, Kautex Textron.

Integrity Tool & Mold Inc. is a global leader in the tool and mold industry that supplies parts to a wide range of industries, including those in the automotive supply chain. With an investment of over $15.6 million, the company will adopt state-of-the-art technology at their new Windsor facility to increase their production capacity. The project is supported by over $2.3 million in funding through the RDP and will create 25 new jobs.

"This investment was made based on the complete confidence we have in our team to execute and take full advantage of this technology. It demonstrates our commitment to the future,” said Paul DiGiovanni, Team Principal, Integrity.

Highbury Canco Corp. produces a variety of food products, including pasta sauce, salsa and beans for large brands. With an investment of over $26.5 million, the company will modernize their facility and increase their processing and warehouse capacity. The project is supported by more than $3.1 million in funding through the RDP and will create 20 new jobs.

Ontario is investing $150 million through its Regional Development Program to help manufacturers across the province grow while supporting distinct regional priorities. To date, Ontario has supported more than 110 projects through the program, leveraging more than $1.6 billion in new investments and helping to create over 3,000 jobs.

"We are thankful for the support from the provincial government which will allow our company to modernize our facility and increase our processing capacity,” said John Krueger Vice President, Supply Chain, Highbury Canco Corp.

The next intake round for RDP applications opens on April 11, 2024.