WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they are “extremely pleased” with the results of an Amherstburg RIDE program where no charges were laid.

Officials with the Windsor Police Service-Amherstburg Detachment led the initiative Saturday, Dec. 5 and inspected 120 vehicles.

There were zero criminal offences detected during the initiative, police reported.

Police remind the public that impaired driving is a serious criminal offence. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility,” Windsor police said in a news release. “During this holiday season - and always - let's make every effort to eliminate Impaired Driving."