WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police issued three three-day license suspensions and laid one criminal impaired-driving charge during a Friday night RIDE program.

Police say the Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted the program at three locations.

Officers inspected 457 vehicles, issued three three-day licence suspensions and one criminal arrest for a driver exceeding legal blood/alcohol content.

Saturday also marks the start of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Festive RIDE campaign which will run until Jan. 2.