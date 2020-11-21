WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police issued three three-day license suspensions and laid one criminal impaired-driving charge during a Friday night RIDE program.

Police say the Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted the program at three locations.

Officers inspected 457 vehicles

Saturday also marks the start of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Festive RIDE campaign which will run until Jan. 2.