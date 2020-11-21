Advertisement
Windsor police inspect 457 vehicles during RIDE programs
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 4:29PM EST
RIDE program conducted by Windsor police on Feb. 8, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police issued three three-day license suspensions and laid one criminal impaired-driving charge during a Friday night RIDE program.
Police say the Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted the program at three locations.
Officers inspected 457 vehicles, issued three three-day licence suspensions and one criminal arrest for a driver exceeding legal blood/alcohol content.
Saturday also marks the start of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Festive RIDE campaign which will run until Jan. 2.