Advertisement
386 vehicles stopped in Windsor RIDE program
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 8:11AM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 19, 2020 8:21AM EDT
Windsor RIDE program in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police arrested one driver after a RIDE program over the weekend.
The traffic enforcement unit conducted the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative at two different locations on Saturday.
Police say out of 386 vehicles inspected, they administered three roadside tests, with one driver arrested for blood/alcohol content exceeding legal limit.
Officers are reminding drivers to plan ahead if planning on consuming alcohol.