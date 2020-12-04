WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say no drivers were charged after inspecting 329 vehicles in a RIDE program.

During the late evening hours of Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday, the Windsor police Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program at three different locations within the city.

As a result, officers conducted four roadside tests and issued one driver a three-day licence suspension.

Police say if you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately. Officers will respond on a priority-one basis. Examples of helpful information to provide include: colour/make/model of involved vehicle, licence plate and direction of travel.