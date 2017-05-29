Featured
Windsor to host Memorial Cup Parade Wednesday
Michael DiPietro hoists the Memorial Cup after the Windsor Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters in the final of the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 2:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 6:01PM EDT
The City of Windsor will hold a parade at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to celebrate the Windsor Spitfires Memorial Cup victory.
The Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters 4-3 on Sunday to capture the title on home ice.
“The Spitfire’s players, leadership and ownership have brought so much excitement and pride to our community that this is our way of saying thank you before everyone disperses for the summer,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
MPP Lisa Gretzky asked to wear a Windsor Spitfires Jersey at Queen's Park Monday and Tuesday.
Fans and proud residents alike are invited to line the parade route along Ouellette Avenue, from Wyandotte Street north to the Riverfront, prior to the 6:00 p.m. start time.
The celebration will end at Riverfront Festival Plaza where fans can mingle with the players and get autographs.
