

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor residents are facing 38 drug-related charges after an investigation.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) was recently active in an investigation surrounding the trafficking of illicit drugs within the city.

Two adult suspects were identified.

On Tuesday, officers say they observed the two suspects, in a black Chevrolet Silverado, conduct activity consistent with drug trafficking.

The involved vehicle was subsequently stopped at 6:45 p.m. on Edinborough Street near Howard Avenue and both suspects were arrested without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized a number of illicit drugs including suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), oxycodone, dilaudid, codeine, hydromorphone and morphine.

Deanna Chadwick, 38, from Windsor, is charged with 18 counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Craig Reid, 34, from Windsor, is charged with 18 counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say as a result of this DIGS investigation, a single motor vehicle stop resulted in 38 drug-related charges, and a vast array of illicit drugs removed from our streets.

Officers believe these drugs were intended to be sold in our community - potentially putting lives at risk, and exploiting those that may be suffering from addiction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.