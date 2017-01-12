

CTV Windsor





The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital is calling for more funding from the provincial government to pay for overflow beds.

David Musyj says they have had to open close to 40 beds at the two hospital sites to deal with an influx of inpatients.

As CTV Windsor first reported on Tuesday, wait times at the two hospital emergency rooms have reached a nine-year high because of an increase in the number of patients.

The reason for the spike is being attributed to flu season and outbreaks at local long term care homes.

Musyj says the opening of overflow beds is going to impact their budget immediately, and “we don't see the funding for that, for up to two years.”

Windsor is not alone.

Many Ontario hospitals are dealing with full waiting rooms and long ER wait times.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Hospital Association sent a letter to Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins. It demands immediate action and funding before flu season hits its peak.

A recent report from Ontario’s auditor general highlighted a funding gap in these situations, and called on the Liberal government to provide funding quicker. In fact, the report used Windsor Regional as an example to highlight the funding problem.