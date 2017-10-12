

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing for more than two months.

Bryce Hall, 25, has been missing since Aug. 7.

He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Huron Church Rd. and Tecumseh Rd. W.

At the time, hall was operating a black Ford Fusion.

Police say there's some damage to the driver's side door that might stand out.

Hall is described as a white man with a tanned skin, about five-foot-nine and about 220 pounds.

Hall is bald with a large goatee and a piercing under his lip.

Detectives say the circumstances around his disappearance are suspicious in nature.