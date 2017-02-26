Featured
Windsor police assist officers in Chatham-Kent with arrest
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 2:10PM EST
A Windsor man was handed over to Chatham-Kent police after an arrest in Windsor.
The 37-year-old man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for mischief, after police say tires had been slashed on two vehicles.
Windsor police found the man Saturday and he was arrested before being sent to Chatham-Kent.
He's been released with conditions pending a future court date.
