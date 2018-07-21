

CTV Windsor





A local doctor held a news conference Saturday to talk about his suspension from Windsor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Albert Kadri was suspended indefinitely on Friday.

He said he’s being targeted by the hospital.

Kadri said there’s been a change in hospital policy leading to limited interaction between patients and their physician.

“I believe that they targeted me with regards to suspending my privileges as a result of my opposition to what they are doing,” he said.

His lawyer Norm Assiff goes further. “He stood up for his patients’ right and there’s consequences to that because now he’s seen as the whistleblower."

Kadri is one of five nephrologists who work at WRH. He also has his own practice, focusing on kidney disease and hypertension.

The hospital said Kadri was suspended under the direction of the Medical Advisory Committee (MAC).

MAC gave five reasons for the suspension, including billing OHIP, even when he wasn’t on call.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons has also been advised of the suspension.

Kadri has requested a hearing regarding his suspension in accordance with the Public Hospitals Act.

That hearing will start in late October.

The hospital said it has communicated with all patients and referring physicians and will continue to provide care for patients.

“The suspension has no impact on Dr. Kadri’s ability to see patients in his private practice,” the hospital said in a statement.