

CTV Windsor





A 56-year-old Windsor man has been charged after Chatham-Kent OPP seized several cartons of unmarked cigarettes during a traffic stop.

OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road on Nov. 10 at about 4 p.m.

During the stop, police say several cartons of unmarked cigarettes were found in the vehicle.

Craig Taffinder, 56, of Windsor was charged with possessing unmarked cigarettes, driving a motor vehicle while under suspension, and driving a motor vehicle with no currently validated permit.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 8.