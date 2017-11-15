Windsor man charged after unmarked cigarettes seized in traffic stop
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 9:37AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 12:13PM EST
A 56-year-old Windsor man has been charged after Chatham-Kent OPP seized several cartons of unmarked cigarettes during a traffic stop.
OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road on Nov. 10 at about 4 p.m.
During the stop, police say several cartons of unmarked cigarettes were found in the vehicle.
Craig Taffinder, 56, of Windsor was charged with possessing unmarked cigarettes, driving a motor vehicle while under suspension, and driving a motor vehicle with no currently validated permit.
The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 8.