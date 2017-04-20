

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a stabbing suspect has turned himself in.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Emad Adel Ben-Abdellah, after a stabbing in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue on Saturday.

The suspect attended Windsor Police Headquarters and was arrested yesterday.

He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breach of probation.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4826, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com